Woman accused of stealing identities of 4 nurses, using them to work at 10 Pennsylvania facilities

A woman is accused of stealing multiple identities to work as a nurse in our region.

On Monday, dozens of charges were filed against Shannon Womack, including identity theft, forgery, endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person and impersonating the holder of an occupational license.

Channel 11 investigative reporter Jatara McGee has been following this story since it broke. At 6 p.m., she details the accusations against Womack and the traffic stop that unraveled her scheme.

