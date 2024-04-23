Woman arrested in connection to New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in New Castle over the weekend.

Angelina Masi was arrested on Monday.

Police say she took the suspected shooter, who has not been identified, to the area of the shooting minutes before it happened.

Omar Javarty Hakim, 39, was killed in the shooting.

Masi is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide. She was arraigned Tuesday and is now in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call dispatch at 724-656-9300 or detectives at 724-510-0125.

