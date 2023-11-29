Woman attacks several employees at Chippewa Walmart after trying to shoplift, police say

CHIPPEWA, Pa. — A woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked several employees at a Beaver County Walmart after trying to shoplift.

Officers responded to the Walmart at 100 Chippewa Town Center Drive around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday for an irate customer at the service desk. While officers were responding, dispatchers said the customer became physical and they could hear yelling and screaming in the background.

Police said Tamara Brooks, 40, of Beaver Falls attempted to steal merchandise before attacking a 62-year-old female employee. Brooks allegedly punched the worker in the face, knocking her to the ground, and then continued to punch and stomp on her.

That worker was found on the floor bleeding from the face when first responders arrived and taken to a hospital.

Two other employees were also assaulted by Brooks, according to police.

Brooks was taken to a hospital, at her request, to be evaluated. Police said while she was there, she called the Chippewa Walmart and threatened the store and its employees.

Once Brooks was discharged from the hospital, she was placed into custody and taken to the Beaver County Jail. She’s facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and more.

Police said additional charges are also being filed for intimidation of victims/witnesses and terroristic threats for her phone call while at the hospital.

Brooks was already on Beaver County Probation and a detainer has also been issued for her.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group