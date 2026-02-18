Woman calls for accountability after police cruiser crashes into her vehicle with her child inside

PITTSBURGH — A local mother and her 8-year-old daughter are recovering after being rear-ended by a Mount Oliver police cruiser on Route 51 Monday morning.

Danielle Staub says she was stopped, waiting to make a left-hand turn, when the police vehicle slammed into the back of her car.

“This cop did not have lights on. He was not in pursuit of me or anyone else. He just full-on rammed the back of my car,” Staub said.

Staub says she glanced in her rearview mirror just before impact and saw the cruiser approaching quickly.

“I think he was going at least 50 miles per hour. When I look at the damage and the time he had, he could have slowed down — but he didn’t. He was not paying attention.”

Photos show significant damage to both vehicles. Staub says her daughter was in a booster seat at the time of the crash — something she’s now especially grateful for.

“She was panicking. Her door was locked. I had to climb into the back to get her out and hold her,” Staub said.

Staub says the officer appeared disoriented after the crash.

“It took him a couple minutes to get out of the car. He looked like he was in a daze — just lost.”

Channel 11 reached out to the Mount Oliver police chief, who says the crash is being investigated by the City of Pittsburgh.

According to the police chief, the driver was stopped on Route 51 attempting to make a left turn when the Mount Oliver police vehicle collided with it.

The officer was treated at the scene for a hand injury and later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Staub says she’s thankful the injuries were minor, but her brand-new 2025 Mitsubishi was totaled, and her daughter is still shaken.

“He didn’t ask if we were okay. He walked away,” she said.

Staub also believes the intersection along Route 51 is dangerous and needs improvement.

“That intersection is horrible. They know it’s horrible. They could put a green arrow there — they could make changes.”

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

