Woman carjacked by 4 people near playground in Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — A woman says she was carjacked by four people Friday morning in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Oberlin Street at Chadwick Playground around 8:30 a.m.

The woman told police that she was in her car when four people, three males and one female, approached her and demanded she give them her car.

She said one of the male suspects told her, “Get out of the car. I have a gun,” but said she did not physically see a gun. She described that suspect to police as being dressed in all black, including a black hoodie and a full face covering.

Police said she immediately gave her car to them and the suspects fled in it towards Stranahan Street.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group