Woman killed in Concord Township crash; 2 drivers flown to hospitals

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 38 in Concord Township.

Per PSP’s crash report, a southbound Cadillac veered into the northbound lane. A Honda CRV traveling north tried to avoid the crash by swerving into the southbound lanes. But the Cadillac also returned to the southbound lanes and hit the Honda.

A passenger in the Honda, identified as Dora Horvis, 48, died on scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were flown to area hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

