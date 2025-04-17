Woman dead after incident inside UPMC parking garage in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — A woman is dead after an incident that happened inside a UPMC parking garage in Shadyside.

Channel 11 saw a tow truck taking a silver Hyundai out of the garage at Shadyside Place on South Aiken Avenue.

A UPMC spokesperson told Channel 11 that emergency crews responded to the scene, but the woman did not survive.

Several police officers are working at the scene and have blocked the parking garage entrance.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group