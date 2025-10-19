Woman dead after wrong-way crash on Parkway West near Pittsburgh International Airport

A woman is dead after an overnight wrong-way crash on the Parkway West near Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash took place at 1:18 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-376 near mile marker 54 in Findlay Township.

Troopers say a Toyota Camry driven by Summer Cartrette, 26, of Aliquippa, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, hitting another vehicle head-on before continuing east and coming to a stop in the center median.

Cartrette was taken to an area hospital, where she died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

A portion of the Parkway West was closed for around four hours due to the crash.

