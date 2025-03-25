Woman dies 11 days after being hit by delivery truck in Indiana Borough

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — A second person has died nearly two weeks after being hit by a delivery truck in Indiana Borough.

The Cambria County coroner told NBC News affiliate WJAC that Loretta Reeger, 68, died on Saturday.

Loretta and her husband John were hit by the truck on March 11 while crossing Philadelphia Street. John died about an hour later at a local emergency room.

Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana Borough Police Department are investigating the crash. It’s currently unclear if any charges will be filed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group