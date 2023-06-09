Woman fatally shot in Uniontown; suspect taken into custody at local gas station

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman was shot and killed at an apartment on Iowa Street Friday morning. The suspect was taken into custody at a local gas station a half mile away.

According to the criminal complaint, Danny Sottile shot and killed a woman identified in court documents only as “Tiffany.” Police have not yet released her full name saying the family has not been notified.

Police weren’t called to Sottile’s apartment for the shooting, but instead to a local gas station.

“It’s a little unusual way we were notified of the homicide,” said Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.

An employee at the Marathon gas station just a half mile away saw Sottile walking around the store and felt that something was off.

“An employee indicated there was a male in the store walking around barefoot, didn’t seem like he was completely with it,” Kolencik said. “Our officers went and spoke to him, and upon speaking to him he indicated he had a weapon on him and that he had shot somebody in his apartment.”

Police say Sottile led them back to his apartment, where they found the woman shot to death.

According to court documents, Sottile told police he had been with the victim since about 4:00 Thursday afternoon. He told police they did meth, marijuana, and another drug police said Sottile called “wet.”

Police said Sottile told them he was sitting on the bed paranoid that her friends were going to rob him. He told police he heard noises outside and then shot the woman in the chest.

Police said he told them he fired another shot as she made it to another room, but he was unsure if he hit her.

Sottile is being held in the Fayette County Prison without bond. He faces criminal homicide and other charges.

He has a hearing set for June 27.

