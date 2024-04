NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was hit by a car in North Union Township Thursday.

Fayette County 911 said crews were called to the plaza along Route 51 just after noon.

Dispatch confirmed a woman was hit by a car and taken to a Uniontown hospital. There’s currently no word on her condition.

