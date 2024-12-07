Woman hit, killed by snow plow blade in Northern Pennsylvania

A woman is dead after she was hit by a PennDOT plow truck in Northern Pennsylvania on Friday night.

NBC affiliate Erie News Now reports the incident happened after 7 p.m. on State Route 27 in West Mead Township, Crawford County.

A 19-year-old Meadville woman walking east on the westbound shoulder was instantly killed when she was hit by the plow blade of a westbound truck.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

