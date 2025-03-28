Woman injured in fire at apartment complex in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman was injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Duquesne.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 900 block of Duquesne Place Drive at 1:59 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters said a woman was burned and taken to a hospital.

The flames were contained to one unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

