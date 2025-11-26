Woman injured in Mount Oliver shooting

MOUNT OLIVER BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Mount Oliver early Wednesday morning.

The call for the shooting in the 300 block of Onyx Avenue came in to 911 around 3:22 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found an injured woman. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any arrests.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

