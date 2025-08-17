Woman killed after side-by-side vehicle loses control, rolls over in Washington County

WEST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a side-by-side vehicle she was riding in lost control and rolled over in Washington County.

Jenna Slagle, 33, of Marinna, was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Washington County coroner’s Office.

Slagle was the passenger in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that lost control on private property near the intersection of Field and Stream Club Road and Lawry Lane in West Bethlehem Township, the coroner’s report says.

The vehicle rolled over and stopped in a ditch. Slagle was not wearing a seatbelt or restraint and was ejected from the vehicle, the report says.

State police are investigating the incident.

