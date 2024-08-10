Woman killed in crash in Dormont, local firefighters asking for help

DORMONT, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Dormont last weekend.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of West Liberty Avenue in Dormont at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The Dormont Fire Department closed the road down until 5:10 p.m.

Channel 11 reached out to Dormont Fire Department on the day of the crash for more details. Firefighters never responded, but they took to Facebook on Friday to confirm that a woman died in that crash.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Ashlynn E. Gonzales, 25, was killed in that crash.

Firefighters shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign that will help raise funds for the victim’s mother.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group