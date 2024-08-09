Woman killed in crash on Route 8

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a car crash on Route 8 Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Route 8 near Applewood Drive at around 5 a.m.

According to Northern Regional Police Department Chief John Sicilia, three cars were involved in the crash. One car was stopped on southbound Route 8 to make a left onto Applewood Drive when another car rear-ended it and pushed it into the northbound lane.

The driver going north was killed in the crash. Her name has not been released, but Sicilia said it was a woman from Butler born in 1948.

