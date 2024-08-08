Allegheny County bridge shut down due to deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT says

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Allegheny County has been shut down because of the deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT announced Thursday.

The Ridge Road bridge over Perry Mill Run near Pangburn Hollow Road in Forward Township is closed to traffic. The bridge is closed between Pangburn Hollow Road and Lytle Road.

A recent bridge inspection showed deterioration to several of the structure’s primary support beams.

The bridge will be closed until a replacement or repairs are completed, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group