Local

Allegheny County bridge shut down due to deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI Pittsburgh Traffic Alert

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Allegheny County has been shut down because of the deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT announced Thursday.

The Ridge Road bridge over Perry Mill Run near Pangburn Hollow Road in Forward Township is closed to traffic. The bridge is closed between Pangburn Hollow Road and Lytle Road.

A recent bridge inspection showed deterioration to several of the structure’s primary support beams.

The bridge will be closed until a replacement or repairs are completed, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman, 18, reported missing 2 hours before being found shot to death in Monroeville, police say
  • Local softball coach accused of sexually assaulting teenager
  • Rapper Nelly arrested in St. Louis area
  • VIDEO: Plan for new swimming pool in Green Tree getting mixed reaction in the community
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read