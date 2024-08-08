Suspect’s father speaks to Channel 11 after woman shot to death: ‘I looked at her like a daughter’

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old woman’s life was cut short, and a 19-year-old whom she dated is behind bars charged in her death.

“This is definitely an unfortunate chain of events,” said Albert Williams. “This is the last thing in the world that I would have expected to happen. My family and her family, we were close. And that’s what I’m saying, it’s really unfortunate.”

>> Woman, 18, reported missing 2 hours before being found shot to death in Monroeville, police say

Albert Williams’ son, Albert Williams III, is in jail right now, accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Joselyn Thomas. Williams described Thomas as sweet and smart. Channel 11 sources say Thomas had just graduated from Gateway High School and was about to start college this fall in Baltimore.

“Even looking at these pictures, any picture you would see of them you can see the love,” said Williams. “Him and Miss Thomas had a great relationship, and I looked at her like a daughter.”

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police Thomas left with Williams III on Tuesday, Aug. 6. When Thomas didn’t come home, that witness called North Versailles Police around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, to report Thomas as missing. About two hours later, police found her body in an apartment in Cambridge Square in Monroeville.

“It’s just sad because you can’t bring them back, and then for the parent to find her through an app on the phone,” said Kimberly Lucas who lives in Cambridge Square. “They pinged her on her phone and then the cops came and maintenance came.”

According to the criminal complaint, another witness told police they heard Williams III and Thomas arguing, and then Thomas screamed out, “A.J. STOP!”

“I heard a pop like a gun discharge,” said Lucas.

Police say Williams III told them Thomas picked up a pair of scissors, and then, he shot her three times. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined Thomas was shot multiple times in the torso.

“It’s just sad because you start hearing more of the story, and it even gets sadder,” said Lucas.

Williams III’s dad says he was with his son before he turned himself in on his 19th birthday.

“He said he loved me, and I told him to keep his head up, and we’re going to get to the bottom of everything,” said Williams. “My pain definitely goes out to her family.”

Williams III has been charged with criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams III told police he dropped the firearm on the couch before he left the apartment. Investigators say the gun wasn’t there.

Allegheny County Police have now taken over the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group