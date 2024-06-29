Woman killed in overnight Westmoreland County fire

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A person was killed in a Westmoreland County house fire overnight.

The fire happened on the porch of a home on Donnel Road in Lower Burrell.

The Westmoreland County Coroner tells us Jennifer Bates, 42, died in the fire. Her cause and manner of death have not been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the City of Lower Burrell Police Department are investigating. The cause and origin of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

