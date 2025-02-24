Woman robbed on Pitt’s campus in Oakland, police say

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was robbed on campus late Sunday night.

The victim told officers that two men took money from her in the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

One of the men was taken into custody. The other man ran away and was last seen in the 3400 block of Euler Way. It’s unknown if they were armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121.

