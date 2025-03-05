Woman says cinderblocks were thrown through her Brookline home’s windows overnight

PITTSBURGH — A woman in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood is warning her community after she said cinder blocks were thrown through her window in the middle of the night.

Emily Smith said that she woke up to a loud noise around 11 p.m. Monday.

“I woke up to a loud crash and thought it was my cats,” Smith said. “I came downstairs and then saw two concrete slabs in my living room and noticed my windows were missing.”

She believes this was random and a crime of opportunity. She said she has never experienced something like this before.

“I came outside to a bunch of my neighbors who also heard the ruckus and they saw two gentleman running away wearing all black,” Smith said.

Smith lives along Mayville Avenue and said she has always felt safe in the Brookline neighborhood but is now extra on guard.

“I’m probably going to invest in a better security system with some more cameras. You can’t prevent it, but at least you can catch it and be more vigilant,” Smith said.

Smith said she reported this incident to the police and other homeowners.

