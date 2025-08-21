Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Butler Eagle employee in 2023

The family of a man who was hit and killed by a drunk driver while leaving work at the Butler Eagle is getting justice.

On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen family members and loved ones of the victim filled a Butler County courtroom as a judge sentenced 27-year-old Kassandra Clyde to no less than three years in prison for a fatal DUI crash.

Clyde, a repeat offender, was driving with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit when the collision occurred, according to police.

In court, Clyde read a letter directly to the victim’s family, saying she wished it had been her who died that day and stating she takes full accountability for her decisions.

Authorities said the crash happened on May 4, 2023, when Clyde was driving east on Route 422. She crossed over the solid yellow lines into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the vehicle of 65-year-old James Barge, killing him instantly.

Barge had just left his job at the Butler Eagle newspaper and was preparing to retire only days later. His family described him as a devout Christian, loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Under Pennsylvania law, penalties for DUI-related homicide vary based on blood alcohol content and prior offenses. Homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence carries a mandatory minimum of three years, but judges may impose up to ten years.

In Clyde’s case, the judge ordered a sentence of no less than three years and up to 10 years in prison. During sentencing, the judge told Clyde that she had an opportunity to learn from her first DUI offense but failed to do so.

Barge’s family was too emotional to speak on camera, but his son shared a photo of him. The family said they know Barge would want them to forgive Clyde, even as they continue to grieve.

James Barge Photo James Barge's son shared with Channel 11

After delivering her statement in court, Clyde was handcuffed and taken into custody to begin serving her sentence.

