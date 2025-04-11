Woman severely injured in motorcycle crash reunites with medical team that saved her life

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash had the chance to meet the team that saved her life.

Elizabeth Lindsay shook the hands of the Forbes hospital employees who took care of her one by one.

She was rushed there in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Route 30 in North Versailles last summer.

“At a time when my arm was stuck...my face was wired shut, braces all over...it doesn’t cost anything to say thank you,” Lindsay said.

She stayed in the hospital for three months and after countless surgeries, she was finally able to go home to Greensburg.

“There is so much more work to put in at these facilities and, having been somebody who needed full servicing from day one all until I left rehab, there’s so much involved,” Lindsay said.

Her dad came with her to the hospital because he also wanted to thank the doctors, nurses and the other hospital employees who saved his daughter’s life.

“I can’t have enough gratitude for the people here. She’s a miracle and what they did here was a miracle,” he said.

