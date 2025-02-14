Woman dies after being found shot inside car in Pittsburgh’s West End

PITTSBURGH — A woman who was shot inside an apartment in Pittsburgh and then crashed while trying to drive herself to a hospital Thursday morning has died.

Public Safety officials said that officers were called to reports of a woman shot inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Kelvin Street in Sheraden around 8:30 a.m.

On the way to the scene, first responders saw a car that had crashed on Chartiers Avenue near the intersection of Sutherland Street. Police said a woman who had been shot was inside the car. Firefighters administered CPR before medics arrived.

Detectives told Channel 11 that the woman came out of the apartment building on Kelvin, got in her car and attempted to drive herself to the hospital before crashing into a pole.

The victim was taken into the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

At 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Taylor Hall, 26, of Sheraden.

There is no word on any suspects at this point.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

