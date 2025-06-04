Woman shot, killed inside SUV in Crafton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A woman died after she was found shot inside an SUV in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Chartiers Avenue at 4:27 a.m. after a two-round ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman shot multiple times inside an SUV. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m.
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.
