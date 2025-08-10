Woman shot in leg at Aliquippa housing complex, investigators say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman was shot Saturday night in Aliquippa, investigators say.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor says multiple calls came in just before 9 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Linmar Terrace, a housing complex.

Police arrived at the scene and later learned that a woman who’d been shot in the leg arrived at a hospital. She came by private means, though it’s unclear if she drove herself or was taken there, investigators say.

She was the only victim officials are aware of at last check.

Aliquippa police, state police and Beaver County sheriff’s officers could be seen investigating around the housing complex Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

