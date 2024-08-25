Woman shot in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A woman was shot in North Braddock.
Allegheny County Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Bell Avenue at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday.
A 20-year-old woman had been shot once in the leg.
Police say she was taken to a local hospital by a friend. She is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.
