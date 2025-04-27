Woman stabbed in the Hill District, another woman detained

PITTSBURGH — A woman was stabbed in the Hill District.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 2800 block of Centre Avenue in Middle Hill for reports of a stabbing at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a woman with a stab wound to her upper back and neck area.

That woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The police were told the stabbing was the result of an argument.

Another woman was detained and taken to police headquarters to be questioned.

