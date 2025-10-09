Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A woman was hit by a vehicle in Canonsburg.

Washington County dispatchers say crews were called to the intersection of North Central Avenue and West Pike Street at 6:06 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman had been hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to Canonsburg Hospital from the scene, investigators say.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group