Woman taken to hospital after crashing into porch in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to a local hospital after crashing into a front porch in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood Friday.

Pittsburgh police said first responders were called to Steuben Street at Elbon Street at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a car that hit a house.

An SUV with two adults and a 9-year-old boy inside crashed into the porch of a house.

The 70-year-old driver was extricated from the car. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition with an injury to her left arm.

The other two passengers weren’t hurt, police said.

No one was in the house at the time of the crash.

The porch was condemned and Public Works placed barricades around the damaged area.

Police will investigate the exact cause.

