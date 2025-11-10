Woman taken to hospital with laceration, man arrested after altercation in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A woman was injured and a man was arrested after an incident in Turtle Creek on Sunday.

Turtle Creek police say officers were called to the 1500 block of Maple Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a domestic altercation.

Police found a woman with a laceration to her chin. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

