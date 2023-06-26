Woman who killed estranged husband, wrapped body in plastic found guilty of lesser charge

PITTSBURGH — A woman who killed her estranged husband and left his body wrapped in plastic was found mentally ill and guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Monday.

“Wow. The judge knows better than that. The judge could have done better than that,” Joe Davis told Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca.

The family of the victim told Channel 11 they were taken by surprise when an Allegheny County judge determined Janet Winbush was mentally ill and guilty of involuntary manslaughter, which is a lesser charge than murder.

“It’s ridiculous that a person of her nature could get away with the crime she got away with,” Joe said.

In 2020, Winbush stabbed her estranged husband, Deric Davis, then shoved his body into trash bags with duct.

Then, for two weeks, she pretended not to know where he was.

“I’m hurt, I’m shocked. I have to go to Allegheny Cemetery and tell my brother that she got away,” Davis’ sister, Stacey Davis said.

Last week, 11 News showed you a video of detectives interviewing Winbush, where she confessed to stabbing Davis, but didn’t remember hiding his body.

During the trial, a doctor testified that Winbush suffered from “Battered Women Syndrome,” and mental illness, which likely played a role in the judge’s decision.

The family is still awaiting her sentencing and is hopeful she will spend significant time behind bars.

“I hope you rot in hell. The hell that you made for my brother, I hope that you go right to it,” Stacey added.

Winbush will be sentenced in September.

