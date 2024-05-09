Man wanted for Mount Oliver shooting was tased, spit on officers during arrest, police say

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A 29-year-old Clairton man accused of a shooting in Mount Oliver was arrested Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, an anonymous caller told police they saw Dorian Ingram, who they say was wanted for a shooting on April 23 in Mount Oliver on the news. The shooting left a man in critical condition.

Responding officers saw a man, later identified as Ingram, run inside an apartment when they arrived on scene. When officers got inside, he told officers that he was not Dorian Ingram, although police knew it was him from his photo in a news article.

The complaint said the officers told Ingram to put his hands behind his back and, while he initially complied, he began pulling away when they tried to secure his hands. They tried to take him to the ground to get handcuffs on him, but he continued to fight the officers for several minutes.

Ingram was tased multiple times during the struggle, the complaint said.

Ingram was taken into custody. He spit on, kicked and yelled racial slurs and derogatory names at several officers during the arrest. He also tried to break an officer’s hold on him and run, the complaint said.

The complaint also said that Ingram damaged a patrol vehicle door while being taken to Mercy Hospital to be medically cleared.

Ingram is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and persons not to possess a firearm for the shooting. He now faces additional charges of aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement office, resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct for the events during his arrest.

