Woman’s body found in Monongahela River near West Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A body was found in the Monongahela River on Saturday.

Allegheny County police say they were called to West Homestead just after noon fpr reports of a dead woman in the river.

First responders recovered the remains, which police say showed no obvious signs of trauma.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine and cause and manner of death.

Police urge anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

