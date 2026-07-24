Work completed at home of East Liberty woman whose sewer line was crushed by massive tree 

PITTSBURGH — An update to a Channel 11 exclusive: Work is finally finished at the home of an 83-year-old woman who was in jeopardy of losing her house when a massive, 200-year-old Sycamore tree crushed the sewer line.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 82-year-old on the hook for massive bill after 200-year-old tree crushes sewer line

The community, the city and total strangers stepped up to pay for the massive job, which cost nearly $40,000.

“I’m over the moon,” Emma Johnson-Byas tells Channel 11. “I’m really feeling very happy about it.”

Emma Johnson-Byas says she finally has her life back. When we first met her, Emma didn’t know how she was going to pay the tens of thousands of dollars needed to cut down the giant tree and repair the sewer line it crushed.

We did a story because Emma wasn’t able to shower, use her dishwasher or use her washer and dryer. The tree was also at risk of falling onto busy North Negley Avenue in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 gets results for elderly woman when tree crushes sewer line

“Beaver Jack Tree Co., they saw your piece on the news and said we’re going to go help this woman out,” Emma tells Channel 11.

City Councilman Khari Mosley was also watching. His team worked with the city to coordinate the tree removal. Emma’s church and total strangers pitched in and donated $25,000 to her GoFundMe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Sewer line repair can begin after massive tree is removed with help of Channel 11, local councilman

The old sycamore finally came down, and it was bittersweet for Emma.

“We’re missing the tree,” Emma said. “Mixed emotions about that. I’m going to miss it, but I’m so happy it’s out, and it’s not endangering.”

Thursday, after working 13 feet underground to repair the sewer line running under the home, McVay Plumbing finished the job.

“Seeing your whole battery of trucks and equipment and the work you do is just fabulous, so thank you,” Emma tells crews from McVay Plumbing.

“We’re glad that we can help you,” McVay said. “That’s our goal.”

After months of stress, Emma was back to her smiling self, thanking everyone who pitched in.

“I’m over the moon, that’s all I can say,” Emma added. “I am deeply moved about the generosity of the people of Pittsburgh.”

Emma says she now just needs to spruce up the landscaping and she’ll be back in business, in the comfort of her own home.

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