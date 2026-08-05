Work could begin soon on I-376 ‘Bathtub’ flood reduction project in Downtown Pittsburgh

Officials expect long-term westbound lane restrictions and ramp closures during the project. — A PennDOT project aims to reduce flooding events on part of I-376 in Pittsburgh.

The I-376 “Bathtub” Flood Control Improvement project opened for bids in July and has yet to be awarded, PennDOT spokesperson Nicole Haney told Channel 11 Wednesday.

According to PennDOT’s website, the “Bathtub” is a 2,500-foot-long section of I-376 between the Monongahela River and Downtown. It’s roughly 5 feet higher than the river’s typical level and protected by a floodwall.

Haney says the flood control project would rebuild and raise 1,150 feet of floodwall between the Grant Street (71A) interchange and Fort Pitt Bridge, while also upgrading the drainage system, replacing pavement and strengthening the roadway’s foundation.

Although the contract hasn’t yet been finalized, Haney says work could begin in early October.

Officials expect long-term westbound lane restrictions during the project, as well as closures of the on-ramp from Grant Street and off-ramp to Stanwix Street.

PennDOT’s website lists 2029 as the anticipated end date of construction.

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