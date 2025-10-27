Worker in critical condition after falling 50 feet from Acrisure Stadium scoreboard

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after falling 50 feet from the main scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium.

This happened Saturday around 10 p.m., following the end of the Pitt game, while crews were setting up for Sunday Night Football.

It was a precarious rescue. Pittsburgh EMS stabilized the victim and used a pulley system and basket to lower him to safety before he was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

“My heart goes out to the family,” Donnal Rose tells Channel 11. “For me, watching it on TV was just really heartbreaking.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety said he had severe injuries to his lower body from the fall.

“He was working hard for us to have a good time,” Brian Rose added.

Acrisure Stadium said a crew member was installing production equipment during Sunday Night Football set-up when he fell.

We reached out to NBC Sports, Pittsburgh Police and Acrisure Stadium to ask if the victim was employed by Acrisure or a contractor working at the stadium. We haven’t heard back.

People we talked to want to know if the worker was wearing a harness and, if so, did his protective equipment fail?

“It’s always important to stay safe,” Daniel Gijon said. “I work at a warehouse - safety is always number one. It’s sad to hear about something like that happening.”

Fans we talked to say the thought of a man falling that distance is terrifying and everyone is united in rooting for this man’s full recovery.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human beings,” Emilio Gijon added. “No matter who you root for, what team you root for, we’re all humans at the end of the day.”

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group