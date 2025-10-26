Acrisure Stadium worker in critical condition after falling 50 feet from main scoreboard

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after falling from the main scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says medics, fire and police responded to the stadium around 10 p.m. Saturday for the reported fall of a worker.

Upon arrival, first responders learned from other stadium personnel that a man had fallen around 50 feet from the main scoreboard to a mid-level catwalk area.

Once medics and firefighters got to the man, they stabilized him and loaded him into a Stokes basket, then lowered him to an ambulance waiting below using a ropes system.

The public safety official says the man suffered severe injuries, mainly to his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

