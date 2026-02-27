Worker flown to hospital after ‘incident’ at PA Turnpike construction site in Beaver County

A worker was flown to the hospital after an “incident” at a Pennsylvania Turnpike construction site in Beaver County.

A PA Turnpike Commission spokesperson says the incident on Thursday involved a contractor and steel formwork at the Beaver River Bridge Replacement Project site.

Work was being done on the future bridge in an area separated from normal traffic, the spokesperson says.

First responders were called to the scene, and the worker was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital, the spokesperson says. Their condition was not immediately available.

Work was reportedly paused at the site, and the incident remains under investigation.

"We are grateful to first responders for their swift response, and extend our support to the affected employee and their family," the spokesperson says. “The safety of our employees and everyone on our job sites is foundational to our operations.”

According to the PA Turnpike’s website, the project aims to widen a 2-mile stretch of the Turnpike and replace the mainline bridge over the Beaver River.

