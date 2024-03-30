Workers at 4 Embassy Healthcare nursing homes in western Pennsylvania ratify new contract

PITTSBURGH — Workers at several western and central Pennsylvania nursing homes ratified a new contract on Thursday.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says the three-year contract covers over 350 workers at four Embassy Healthcare nursing homes.

Under the contract, several departments gained competitive wages, with increases in starting pay, additional paid time off and improved health insurance. The contract also invests in staff recruitment and retention, which SEIU says was the workers’ most important demand.

SEIU says the contract sets an example for collaboration that addresses the care workforce crisis.

“We set out to do whatever it takes to win standards that would catch our home up to others and allow workers to keep providing the best care to our residents,” said Lindsay Anderson, a licensed practical nurse at Embassy of Hearthside. “We’re happy that Embassy worked with us to reach wages and benefits that will better recruit and retain caregivers. We look forward to working together in the future and building more improvements in care.”

