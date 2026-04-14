Workers’ comp coverage lapse leads to interruption in Vandergrift fire departments’ services

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two fire departments in one Westmoreland County community are temporarily unable to respond to emergency calls.

That’s because their workers’ compensation coverage lapsed.

Vandergrift Mayor Lenny Collini said in a statement that borough officials noticed a lapse in coverage on Friday.

The mayor said the issue could not be fixed over the weekend, but the coverage is expected to resume sometime this week.

The departments have coordinated with nearby fire companies to provide coverage for the borough.

“I would like to thank the Vandergrift Fire Departments for their continued dedication and service to our community, and I appreciate the residents’ patience and understanding. Any questions or concerns regarding Borough business should be directed to my office or Borough Council,” Collini said.

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