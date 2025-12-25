Worshippers fill St. Paul Cathedral for first Christmas Eve with Mark Eckman leading in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Worshippers filled St. Paul’s Cathedral on Christmas Eve, continuing a long-standing tradition of faith and family during one of the church’s most sacred celebrations.

For many parishioners, the Mass is an annual tradition centered on music, reflection and the celebration of the birth of Christ.

“The music is always so wonderful on Christmas Eve, and just the birth of Christ,” said Diana Hoffmaster, who attended the service with her family. “We do a nine-day novena.”

Hoffmaster said this year’s service was especially meaningful, marking her family’s first Christmas Eve Mass inside the cathedral.

“We have a student exchange from the Czech Republic, so we wanted to really show him the cathedral,” she said.

This Christmas Eve also marked a milestone for Bishop Mark Eckman, celebrating his first Christmas leading the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

“Spiritually, you want people to be able to come to know the Lord so their faith is stronger and to know that they’re not alone,” Eckman said.

As the Jubilee Year of Hope comes to an end Sunday, the bishop encouraged parishioners to continue living out that message beyond the holiday.

“My message is we need to live out that hope, to recognize God’s love and his presence in our lives,” Eckman said.

Bishop Eckman said he plans to begin a diocese-wide parish tour beginning in January, with the goal of visiting every parish by the end of next October.

