Woman nearly hit by gunfire during shootout in Fayette County; man facing attempted homicide charge

LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after exchanging gunfire with another person in Fayette County, the DA says.

According to information shared by District Attorney Mike Aubele on Monday, Richard L. Vernon, 39, is charged with attempted homicide following what he calls a “vehicle incident” that happened in Luzerne Township Sunday evening.

Aubele said Vernon began following a man home after this incident.

When the victim got home, Vernon fired multiple shots into his house and nearly hit a woman who was showering inside, Aubele said. Neighboring homes were also endangered.

The victim returned fire in self-defense. Aubele said he will not be charged.

No injuries were reported.

Vernon was also charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Aubele added that Vernon is not legally allowed to own a firearm and has been charged accordingly.

He is being held at the Fayette County Prison without bail.

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