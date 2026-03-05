WPXI-TV promotes Jenna Harner to sports director, hires Shelby Cassesse as full-time

PITTSBURGH — WPXI-TV Channel 11 announces the promotion of award-winning anchor Jenna Harner to Sports Director. Harner has anchored Channel 11’s coverage of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates over the past six years, while also hosting The Jerome Bettis Show, Skylights high school football, The Final Word and numerous pre-and-post-game specials. Harner’s reporting has earned recognition across the industry, including a regional Edward R. Murrow award and a regional Emmy award. Harner previously worked in Buffalo and is a graduate of Ithaca College.

WPXI Channel 11 also announces the hiring of Shelby Cassesse to a full-time position as a Sports anchor and reporter. Cassesse has been a valuable member of the Channel 11 Sports team as a freelance reporter, bringing viewers important information from the sidelines to the locker room. Cassesse scored the first sit-down interview for Paul Skenes last Spring and just interviewed him again in Bradenton, FL, two weeks ago. Cassesse’s reporting on a local Olympian’s family history with World War II was recognized with a regional Emmy award last year. Previously, Cassesse worked for 93.7 The Fan and KDKA Radio. She attended Duquesne University.

“Jenna and Shelby are fantastic talents who care deeply about getting to the stories beyond the box scores,” according to WPXI VP/GM Kevin Hayes. “We are thrilled they will continue their careers here at WPXI, covering Pittsburgh’s great teams and athletes.”

“Both Jenna and Shelby bring a passion and dedication to covering sports that’s inspiring and energizes our entire team,” said Channel 11 News Director Scott Trabandt. “They are well-sourced, they know the teams and storylines inside-and-out, and their preparation for interviews, news conferences, pregame shows and daily sportscasts is incredibly detailed.”

Harner, who moved to Pittsburgh just before the start of the pandemic, is excited to call Pittsburgh home. “It’s an incredible honor to cover the historic and beloved sports teams we have here in Pittsburgh every single day, and it’s a responsibility I do not take lightly. Pittsburgh is such a special city that cares so deeply about sports in a way that ‘s hard to describe to those who haven’t lived it. I’m thrilled for what’s to come.”

Harner and Cassesse will be hosting a pregame special before the Pirates’ opening day game as Paul Skenes takes the mound against the New York Mets on March 26. Harner will be reporting from New York, with Cassesse in studio in Pittsburgh. The Pirates’ opening day game will be broadcast exclusively on WPXI-TV Channel 11 with the pregame special beginning at Noon, and first pitch set for 1:15 p.m.

