WVU community mourns staff member who died in apparent drowning in Marion County, W.Va.

COLFAX, W.Va. — The West Virginia University community is mourning the loss of a staff member who died in an apparent drowning in Marion County, W.Va.

Erin Bunner was found dead in the Tygart Valley River June 26, NBC affiliate WBOY-TV reports.

In an e-news release Wednesday, WVU identified Bunner as the director of teaching and learning applications for its IT services department.

Bunner, a Fairmont native, began working for WVU in 2006 and worked her way up to a director position.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, followed by a memorial service at the Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont.

Marion County Sheriff Roger Cunningham says no foul play is suspected in Bunner’s death, WBOY reports.

Medical issues may have been a factor in the drowning, Cunningham said. Her body has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group