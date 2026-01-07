‘Year of Kindness’: Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh collection drives to reward donors with tickets

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is launching a Year of Kindness aimed at supporting community needs through monthly collection drives.

The initiative encourages visitors to donate items each month, including food, school supplies, baby supplies and toys. Every visitor who donates an item will get a free admission ticket, limited to one adult ticket per family.

The first collection in January will accept nonperishable food items for the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.

“We’re excited to launch a full year of giving back to the community and showing kindness to those in need,” Children’s Museum Executive Director Jane Werner said. “We’re working with community partners to better understand what specific items are needed and when they’re needed.”

Click here for more information on upcoming collections.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group