Yerry De Los Santos struggles in extras as Giants sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH — After trailing for most of the game, the Pittsburgh Pirates tied the game up in the eighth inning but it was not enough as the San Francisco Giants struck for five runs in the 10th inning and defeated the Pirates by a final score of 8-4.

To begin extra innings Wilmer Flores led off the inning with a single into right field off of Pirates pitcher Yerry De Los Santos which advanced Casey Schmitt to third base. Joc Pederson then hit a sacrifice fly to score Schmitt from third to give San Francisco the lead.

Following the sac-fly, Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two, RBI doubles in the extra frame to extend the Giants lead to five.

After struggling to produce any offense over the course of the middle stages of the game as the Pirates collected just two hits over the course of five innings after combining for five hits over the first two innings, Pittsburgh struck back in the late stages of the game.

