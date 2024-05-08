Yinz Locos on Pittsburgh’s North Side closing its doors

PITTSBURGH — Yinz Locos, a taco and tequila pub on Pittsburgh’s North Side, is closing its doors.

The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post.

“From the very beginning we felt welcomed to the neighborhood. Surrounding neighbors and businesses always came in to support and were so appreciative of that! We couldn’t have made it this far without you,” the announcement reads.

