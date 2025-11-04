YMCA collecting food donations ahead of upcoming Turkey Trot race in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The YMCA is collecting food donations as it prepares for the upcoming Turkey Trot in Pittsburgh.

The YMCA Turkey Trot presented by UPMC Health Plan will be held on Nov. 27.

Organizers are hoping to gather food donations leading up to and through the race.

Donation barrels are currently located at the following locations:

Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park (305 Church Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102)

Sampson Family YMCA, Plum (2200 Golden Mile Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15239)

Baierl Family YMCA, Sewickley (2565 Nicholson Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143)

Thelma Lovette YMCA, Pittsburgh (2114 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219)

Homewood-Brushton YMCA, Pittsburgh (7140 Bennett St, Pittsburgh, PA 15208)

Packet pick-up will be on Nov. 25 and 26 at PNC Park. Food donations will be accepted in the media room. Staff members will offer guidance.

The YMCA also wants families to be aware of the Giant Eagle Mobile Market Partnership, where meat, dairy and half-priced produce is available at the Homewood-Brushton location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to register for the 2025 YMCA Turkey Trot or to learn more about food donations.

